ISRO successfully completes 1000-hr life test of Stationary Plasma Thruster for satellites

Bengaluru: ISRO has announced the successful completion of a 1,000-hour life test on its 300mN (millinewton) Stationary Plasma Thruster that is developed for induction in the Electric Propulsion System of satellites.

The Electric Propulsion System is proposed to replace the chemical propulsion system in future satellites of the space agency and pave the way for communication satellites which use only electric propulsion systems for orbit raising and station keeping.

The induction of these thrusters will result in extensive mass savings thereby enabling the enhancement of transponder capacity in communication satellites, it said.

Noting that these thrusters use Xenon as the propellant, the ISRO said the Specific Impulse of the Electric Propulsion System, which is a major performance indicator of a space propulsion system, is at least 6 times that of the conventional propulsion system.

"The life test was carried out under the full power level of 5.4kW in a chamber that simulates the vacuum conditions of space and the erosion of the electrode liners was periodically monitored," it added.

Highlighting that the erosion data collected during the life test is essential for predicting the future erosion and determining the lifespan of the thruster, ISRO said this information will be an important role in satellite orbit management.

"This test is a major milestone to demonstrate the reliability and robustness of the thrusters before induction into the satellites. The Electric propulsion System is proposed to be inducted and validated in the upcoming Technology Demonstration Satellite (TDS-01) of ISRO and will be used for orbit raising to the Geostationary orbit," it added.