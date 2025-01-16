ISRO successfully docks satellites as part of SpaDeX Mission

Bengaluru: ISRO on Thursday successfully performed the docking of satellites as part of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) and the space agency also announced that post docking, control of two satellites as a single object was successful.

"India docked its name in space history! Good Morning India ISRO's SpaDeX mission accomplishes historic docking success. Proud to witness this moment!", ISRO said in a post on 'X'.

With the successful docking of satellites, India has become the fourth country after the US, Russia and China to accomplish the feat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on 'X' greeted the scientists for the achievement. He said: "Congratulations to our scientists at @isro and the entire space fraternity for the successful demonstration of space docking of satellites. It is a significant stepping stone for India's ambitious space missions in the years to come."

Further, ISRO said: "Post docking, control of two satellites as a single object is successful. Undocking and power transfer checks to follow in coming days." Hailing ISRO, Union Minister of State for Science, Technology and Space, Jitendra Singh said on 'X': "Congrats #ISRO. Finally made it. SPADEX has accomplished the unbelievable… docking complete… and it is all indigenous 'Bharatiya Docking System'." He said this success paves the way for smooth conduct of ambitious future missions, including the Bharatiya Antriksha Station, Chandrayaan-4 and Gaganyaan.

"PM Sh @narendramodi’s continuous patronage keeps the spirits soaring here at Bengaluru," he added.

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan too congratulated the team which made the mission successful.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also greeted ISRO for achieving the feat. "We are extremely proud of the exceptional work of the scientists and space engineers at @isro as they successfully achieved the satellite docking as part of the SpaDex Mission," Kharge said in a post on 'X'.

He said this significant milestone marks a pivotal step for the future of India's space programme, which has been built over years, and is a collective achievement for the nation.

Earlier on January 12, ISRO brought the two spacecraft to three metres and then moved them back to safe distance in its trial attempt to dock the satellites.

ISRO had successfully launched the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission on December 30, 2024.

The PSLV C60 rocket carrying two small satellites, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), along with 24 payloads, had lifted off from the first launchpad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, and about 15 minutes after liftoff, the two small spacecraft weighing about 220 kg each were launched into a 475-km circular orbit as intended.

According to ISRO, the SpaDeX mission is a cost-effective technology demonstrator mission for the demonstration of in-space docking using two small spacecraft that was launched by PSLV.

In space, docking technology is essential when multiple rocket launches are required to achieve common mission objectives.

This experiment is crucial for ISRO's future missions, such as the Bharatiya Antariksh Station and the landing of an astronaut on the moon.