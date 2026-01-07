ISRO to kick off 2026 with PSLV-C62 launch on Jan 12

Bengaluru, Jan 7 (PTI) ISRO is gearing up for its first launch of the new year with the PSLV-C62 mission on January 12 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

According to an ISRO official, the primary payload of the mission is the EOS-N1, an imaging satellite built for strategic purposes by the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

"The Launch of PSLV-C62 Mission is scheduled on 12 January 2026 at 10:17 hrs IST from First Launch Pad (FLP), SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota," ISRO said in a post on 'X'.

The rocket will also carry a small probe device, Kestrel Initial Demonstrator (KID), developed by a Spanish-based startup, and will remain attached to the PS-4 stage, they said.

As many as 17 other commercial payloads from startups and research institutions across India, Mauritius, Luxembourg, the UAE, Singapore, Europe, and the United States are also manifested for this flight, sources said.

The post further said that the public can witness the launch from Launch View Gallery at SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota by registering through online: lvg.shar.gov.in.

The Indian space agency has asked visitors to keep their Aadhar card or driving license or any government-issued ID, mobile number and email ID ready for a hassle-free and quick registration process.