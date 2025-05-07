ISRO to launch 52 spy satellites over next 5 years: INSPACe chairman Pawan Goenka

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) India is stepping up its space-based surveillance capabilities by putting in orbit a constellation of 52 satellites over the next five years with a strong participation from the private sector, the top boss of a key nodal agency has said.

"We have fairly strong capabilities already. It is just that it needs constant enhancement," Pawan Kumar Goenka, Chairman, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) told PTI on the sidelines of the Global Space Exploration Conference-2025 here.

Goenka said over the next five years, 52 satellites will be launched to increase the surveillance capabilities for the defence sector.

"So far, this was primarily done by ISRO, we will bring in the private sector as we move forward to enhance surveillance capabilities," he said.

The satellites will help the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, track enemy movements, monitor borders, and improve real-time coordination during military operations.

"The private sector will deliver half of the 52 satellites, while the rest will be built by ISRO," said Goenka, who heads the space sector regulator and promoter.

Goenka made it clear that decisions to further enhance the surveillance capabilities will have to be taken by the Union Home Ministry and the defence forces.

He said ISRO is also in the process of transferring technology of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) to the private sector.

An SSLV is developed to launch small satellites into low earth orbit at a shorter notice, a capability required by the defence forces in times of emergencies.

Such vehicles are capable of launching satellites weighing 10kg to 500kg mass into a 500 km circular orbit.

An SSLV is a three-stage launch vehicle with all solid propulsion stages and liquid propulsion based Velocity Trimming Module (VTM) as terminal stage.

The design drivers of SSLV are low cost, low turn-around time, flexibility in accommodating multiple satellites, launch on demand feasibility, and minimal launch infrastructure requirements.

"The transfer of technology for SSLV is imminent now," Goenka said, indicating that it may be announced over the next fortnight.