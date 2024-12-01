ISRO to launch ESA’s Proba-3 mission on Dec 4

Bengaluru, Dec 1 (PTI) ISRO’s trusted workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) will blast off from Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh on December 4 carrying ESA’s Proba-3 mission, the Indian space agency said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The European Space Agency’s (ESA) Proba-3 Mission is happening in collaboration with ISRO’s commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

“This mission will place ESA’s PROBA-3 satellites (550kg) into a unique highly elliptical orbit, reinforcing PSLV’s reliability for complex orbital deliveries,” ISRO said in a post on ‘X’.

According to ISRO, the satellite will take off at 4.08 pm on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The ESA said Proba-3 is the world's first precision formation flying mission. It will study the solar corona, the outermost and hottest layer of Sun's atmosphere. PTI GMS GMS ROH