ISRO tour inspires Jharkhand girls

Jamshedpur, Aug 14 (PTI) A group of 28 girl students from government-run schools in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Thursday shared their experiences following their return from a three-day academic trip to ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

Speaking at a function organised at the district collectorate here on Thursday, the students said the tour had broadened their knowledge, vision and aspirations.

They thanked Chief Minister Hemant Soren and East Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi for organising the academic trip.

On the first day, the students visited the Indian Space Research Organisation's Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Shriharikota (Andhra Pradesh) and the engineering college of RMK Group of Institutions.

On the second day, they visited the state museum and various Archaeological Survey of India-protected historical sites, including the Mahabalipuram Fort, temples, museums, and Tiger Cave.

They also paid a visit to a model school in Kovalam, Chennai, to observe the current educational system and resources.

On the final day, the group toured the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and the railway museum in the city, where they learned about the history and development of Indian Railways.

Selected through the Science Olympiad, the tour was proved a unique experience for students, who witnessed a co-ordination of science, culture and education.

Deputy Commissioner Satyarthi said such tours provide an opportunity for students to move out from the confines of classrooms and understand the real world, broadening their thinking and vision.

"Such tours would not only encourage keenness to learn, but also boost their confidence, curiosity to achieve goal with commitment," he added.

Satyarthi expressed confidence that these girls, inspired by the experience, will put up their best and earn laurels for the state and country in science and technology, research and sports. PTI BS MNB