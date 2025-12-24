ISRO''s ''Bahubali'' rocket places 6000 kg US communication sat into orbit, the heaviest from country

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 24 (PTI) In a historic Christmas eve mission, ISRO's "Bahubali" rocket on Wednesday successfully launched a 6,100 kg US communication satellite-- the heaviest by and Indian launcher, into the desired orbit, a feat described by the space agency as the season's gift to the country.

The BlueBird Block-2 satellite is part of a constellation of global Low Earth Orbit (LEO) mission to provide direct-to-mobile connectivity through satellite that would enable 4G and 5G voice and video calls, texts, streaming and data for everyone, everywhere at all times. The heaviest satellite to be launched from Indian soil was done so using the LVM3 rocket, ISRO said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO for its latest feat.

"A significant stride in India's space sector. The successful LVM3-M6 launch, placing the heaviest satellite ever launched from Indian soil, the spacecraft of USA, BlueBird Block-2, into its intended orbit, marks a proud milestone in India's space journey," he said in a post on X ISRO said the LVM3-M6, nicknamed 'Bahubali' for its heavylift capability, injected the satellite into its intended orbit in a textbook launch.

LVM3-M6 carried the communication satellite as part of a commercial deal between NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) and US-based AST SpaceMobile (AST and Science, LLC).

NewSpace India is the commercial arm of the ISRO.

On Wednesday, the 43.5 metre tall rocket soared majestically at 8.55 am from the second launch pad here at the end of a 24 hour countdown.

After a flight journey of about 15 minutes, the spacecraft got separated from the launch vehicle and it was successfully placed into the orbit, bringing all-round cheers in the Mission Control Centre here.

On the successful launch, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan said, "I am extremely happy to say that the LVM3M6 Bahubali rocket has successfully placed the Bluebird Block-2 satellite into the intended orbit. Let me congratulate NewSpace India and AST Space Mobile on the outstanding achievement." The satellite was placed in a 518 km circular orbit against the planned 520 km altitude, he said, describing it as a "textbook launch".

The previous heaviest was the LVM3-M5 Communication Satellite 03, weighing about 4,400 kg, which was successfully launched by ISRO on November 2 in the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

According to Narayanan, this is the first time ISRO has launched two LVM3 rockets within just 52 days, following the earlier successful mission on November 2.

Addressing his team from the Mission Control Centre post the launch, he thanked them for one of the finest performances of any rocket and said this mission brings India's total to 434 satellites launched for 34 countries.

Narayanan hailed the successful launch of the Bluebird Block-2 satellite as a "New Year and Christmas gift to Bharat." Listing the highlights of the LVM3-Bluebird Block-2 mission, he said, the placing of the satellite precisely into the intended orbit is the best accuracy so far achieved ever on Indian soil.

"Today's launch is also another important one. It is the heaviest satellite to be launched from Indian soil. That has been accomplished today.... that is the heaviest satellite ever launched from Indian soil and we have achieved it in this mission," he later told reporters.

"It is one of the best launches made anywhere in the world. And this is the best accuracy so far achieved from the Indian launchers also," he said.

Narayanan reflected on a year of achievements, driven by high-stakes missions such as the NISAR mission, taken up with NASA, CMS-03 and the latest mission.

On the ambitious Gaganyaan mission, he said, "We have to accomplish uncrewed missions, and we are getting towards that." One of the important commitments made by the central government is the commission of navigation satellites.

"That satellite series we are going to continue and we are going to start placing them in the intended orbit," he said.

Acting Chairman and Managing Director of NewSpace India Ltd, P Mohan pointed to the increasing global interest in LVM3.

Wednesday's mission is aimed at deploying the next-generation communication satellite designed to provide high-speed cellular broadband directly to smartphones.

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network, which is accessible directly by smartphones and designed for both commercial and government applications.

The LVM3-M6, also known as the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-MkIII), is a three-stage rocket with a cryogenic engine designed and developed by ISRO's Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre.

The vehicle uses two S200 solid rocket boosters to provide the huge amount of thrust required for the lift-off. The booster has been developed by Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram.

According to AST SpaceMobile, it has launched five satellites, Bluebird 1-5 in September 2024, which provide continuous coverage across the United States and other select countries.

The company has planned to launch similar satellites to augment its network support and has partnered with over 50 mobile operators across the globe.

The LVM3-M6 is the sixth operational flight of LVM3 and third dedicated commercial mission to launch the Bluebird Block-2 spacecraft. PTI VIJ SA