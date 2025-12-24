ISRO's heaviest rocket carrying US communication satellite lifts off

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh): In a dedicated commercial mission, ISRO on Wednesday launched a next-generation US communication satellite BlueBird Block-2 onboard its heaviest vehicle LVM3-M6 from here.

As the 24-hour countdown concluded, the 43.5 metre tall rocket supported by two S200 solid boosters lifted off majestically at 8.55 am from the second launch pad at this spaceport, situated about 135 km east of Chennai.

After a flight journey of about 15 minutes, the spacecraft BlueBird Block-2 riding piggyback on the rocket, is expected to get separated and reach its intended orbit at an altitude of about 520 km, ISRO said.

The mission is being undertaken as part of the commercial agreement signed between NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) and US-based AST SpaceMobile (AST and Science, LLC). NewSpace India Ltd is the commercial arm of ISRO.

BlueBird Block-2 mission is part of the global LEO (Low Earth Orbit) constellation to provide direct-to-mobile connectivity through satellite.

This constellation would enable 4G and 5G voice and video calls, texts, streaming and data for everyone, everywhere at all times. It features a 223m2 phased array, making it the largest commercial communications satellite ever deployed into Low Earth Orbit, about 600 km altitude by ISRO.

Till Tuesday, ISRO had scheduled for lift off at 8.54 am. On Wednesday, the lift off had been revised to 8.55 am.

ISRO sources said the revision was done so that the satellite can be placed in the desired orbit following the change in timings.

"Earlier, the lift off had been planned at 11.30 am, but it was gradually revised and now, it has been revised to 8.55am", an official told PTI on Wednesday.