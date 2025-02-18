Issue B-Khata to properties in illegal layouts as one-time settlement: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday instructed officials to put an end to the illegal residential layouts in Karnataka by issuing B-Khata to properties as a one-time settlement.

Siddaramaiah also directed them to complete the process within three months.

In residential areas in Karnataka, people get A-Khata for the layouts approved by the competent authorities such as Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) or Urban Development Authorities. The properties on layouts without approval get B-Khata as they are illegal. This move will give relief to lakhs of property owners across the state and generate huge revenue for the government, a municipal officer told PTI.

Chairing a meeting with the officials of the Urban Development Department and Deputy Commissioners of the districts through video conference, the chief minister said the menace of illegal layouts should end once and for all.

"We will end this (illegal layout menace) by giving B-Khata once and for all. This is only one-time measure. You have been given only three months. Conduct a campaign and complete it within this time," Siddaramaiah was quoted in a statement issued by his office.

The CM said the government will put an end to the unauthorised settlements which are there in all the cities, towns, municipal limits and villages.

"There should be no room for unauthorised settlements in the state from now on. We have started a drive to put an end to unauthorised settlements through the law. The officials should clearly understand and start their work," Siddaramaiah said in the meeting.

He told the officers that the state is not getting revenue from unauthorised layouts.

"People are not getting civic amenities and local bodies are also losing income. All these disadvantages need to be put to an end," the chief minister said.

The government will not compromise on this anymore, he said, and warned that the administration will not tolerate if the officials compromise.

"If unauthorised settlements raise their heads again, the District Collector, Chief Officer, and Urban Planning Officers will be held accountable. We will take action against them without hesitation," the chief minister said in the meeting.

He also asked the officials to drive away middlemen and brokers immediately.

Siddaramaiah also told the officials that they should clearly understand the government’s vision behind enacting laws to curb illegal layouts.

"Illegal layouts and settlements on revenue (agriculture) land should not raise their head again in the state. Those who have sites and built houses in unauthorised and revenue settlements should not be troubled".

"You have to give a one-time solution to facilitate the poor and middle class. Give everyone B-Khata within three months and end it. Start giving B-Khata from today itself. Let there be no confusion," the CM said at the meeting.