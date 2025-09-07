Issue being distorted to vilify Kashmiris: NC MP Mehdi on Hazratbal row

Srinagar: National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Sunday expressed concern over the detention of people over the vandalisation of the Ashoka emblem at the Hazratbal shrine, claiming the issue is being distorted to vilify the people of Kashmir through a "misplaced test of nationalism".

According to officials, more than 50 people have been detained for questioning after police checked the videos and CCTV footage of the Friday incident.

In a statement issued here, the Lok Sabha member from Srinagar constituency said he is deeply anguished to learn about the detentions by the police in connection with the recent events at Hazratbal.

"Such actions, driven by operational retribution, come at a time when reconciliation and empathy from the administration are most required. It is disheartening that this issue is being distorted as a misplaced test of nationalism, thereby vilifying the people of Kashmir," Mehdi said.

"To misrepresent an expression of collective hurt as 'anti-national' undermines our constitutional values and unity," he said.

He called for the release of the detained persons, saying such sensitive matters should be approached with wisdom and empathy.

"I urge the authorities to release those detained and to approach such sensitive matters with wisdom and empathy. I stand in solidarity with the families enduring this uncertainty and hope that better sense prevails," he added.

Mehdi said the idea of India rests on co-existence and respect for religious and cultural sentiments.

He said the issue at Hazratbal was not about questioning the stature of the national emblem, but the intention behind its placement within a revered religious site.

"The unfortunate situation at Dargah Hazratbal arose due to administrative insensitivity, if not deliberate provocation. Those responsible for this, must be held accountable under the same laws that are now being invoked to detain innocent people.

"It is important to note that Islam -- while respectful of the sentiments and rights of others, categorically prohibits the depiction of living beings inside mosques and other places of worship. This prohibition is clear and unequivocal, and cannot be overlooked," he added.