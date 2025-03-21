Issue cannot be hushed up by mere transfer: Cong on Delhi HC judge cash recovery row

New Delhi: With the Supreme Court initiating the transfer of a Delhi High Court judge after alleged recovery of a large stash of cash from his residence, the Congress on Friday said the issue cannot be hushed up by a mere transfer and added it is important to find out whose money it is to maintain the country's faith in the judiciary.

A media report has claimed that a fire, which broke out in the residential bungalow of Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, resulted in recovery of a huge pile of cash.

The Supreme Court collegium is stated to have initiated the process to transfer Justice Varma to the Allahabad High Court following a major controversy over the alleged recovery of a large stash of cash from his official residence here.

The Congress took a swipe at the government on the issue, saying the fire brigade is doing a better job than the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said the matter of recovery of such a huge amount of cash from the judge's house is a very serious one, adding it cannot be hushed up by mere transfer.

"Justice Verma was hearing the Unnao rape case and many other serious cases. To maintain the country's faith in the judiciary, it is important to find out whose money it is and why it was given to the judge," Khera said.

"While removing the blindfold from the eyes of the goddess of justice, a former CJI had said that the law is not blind, it looks at everyone equally. This should also be proved in this case. By the way, the fire brigade is doing a better job than the ED and the CBI," he added.

The five-member collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna held an urgent meeting following the reported incident and decided to initiate the process of shifting Justice Varma out of the Delhi High Court.

Justice Varma's proposed transfer can come into effect after the Centre accepts the collegium's recommendation, which is yet to be sent officially.

The collegium can also take further follow-up action, if required.