Issue cannot be hushed up by mere transfer: Congress on Delhi HC judge cash discovery row

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) With the Supreme Court initiating the transfer of a Delhi High Court judge after the alleged discovery of a large stash of cash from his residence, the Congress on Friday said the issue cannot be hushed up by a mere transfer and asserted that it is important to find out whose money it is to maintain the country's faith in the judiciary.

A media report has claimed that a fire that broke out in the bungalow of Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma resulted in the discovery of a huge pile of cash.

The Supreme Court collegium is stated to have initiated the process to transfer Justice Varma to the Allahabad High Court following the controversy over the alleged discovery of cash from his official residence here.

The Congress took a swipe at the BJP-led Centre over the issue, saying the fire brigade is doing a better job than the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Congress's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said the discovery of such a huge amount of cash from the judge's house is a very serious matter, adding that it cannot be hushed up by transferring him.

"Justice Verma was hearing the Unnao rape case and many other serious cases. To maintain the country's faith in the judiciary, it is important to find out whose money it is and why it was given to the judge," Khera said in a post in Hindi on X.

"While removing the blindfold from the eyes of the goddess of justice, a former CJI had said that the law is not blind, it looks at everyone equally. This should also be proved in this case. By the way, the fire brigade is doing a better job than the ED and the CBI," he added.

Talking to reporters here, Congress MP Manish Tewari said, "Well, the report that has appeared in the public space, if it is correct, it is a very serious matter. Going by the report, the Supreme Court collegium seems to have taken cognisance of the matter. So let us wait and see as to what the Supreme Court collegium decides about the matter." The five-member collegium headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna held an urgent meeting following the reported incident and decided to initiate the process of shifting Justice Varma out of the Delhi High Court.

Justice Varma's proposed transfer can come into effect after the Centre accepts the collegium's recommendation, which is yet to be sent officially.

The collegium can also take further follow-up action, if required.