Issue certificates to orphans under MMSAS before Nov 7: HP CM to DCs

Shimla, Oct 15 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday directed deputy commissioners to ensure certificates are issued to orphans by November 7 under the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Aashray Scheme.

Advertisment

The state government has enacted a legislation designating orphans as 'Children of the State', establishing a legal responsibility for the government to act as their guardian. Comprehensive support to more than 4,000 orphans is being given under the scheme, a statement issued here said.

Benefits amounting to Rs 4.68 crore have already been disbursed to these children. The scheme provides Rs. 1,000 per month to children aged up to 14 years and Rs 2,500 per month to children aged 15-18 years, it said.

The state government is committed to helping underprivileged children by making them self-reliant through the scheme and the financial aid, and three biswa of land for constructing houses would be given to them besides sponsored exposure visits, covering airfare and accommodations at three-star hotels, Chief Minister Sukhu said. PTI/COR/BPL ANB ANB