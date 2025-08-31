Issue GR on Maratha quota on available records, Jarange tells Fadnavis govt

Mumbai, Aug 31 (PTI) Activist Manoj Jarange on Sunday asked the Devendra Fadnavis dispensation to issue a government resolution (GR) on Maratha reservations based on available records.

Addressing a press conference at Azad Maidan, where he has been on a hunger strike since Friday, Jarange said "we won't budge from the protest venue till demands are met even if the Fadnavis govt fires bullets at us".

Jarange asserted Marathas are a sub caste of Kunbis.

Kunbis are an agrarian caste that gets quota benefits under the Other Backward Classes category.

"There are 58 lakh records that have been found which show links of Marathas as Kunbis. Those who want reservation will take it. Don't generalise Marathas as Kunbis if there is a legal issue," Jarange said.

The Maharashra government is indulging in time-wasting tactics on the Maratha quota issue, he alleged.

"No one can stop Marathas from getting reservations under the OBC quota," he said.

Jarange also asked his supporters, who have gathered at the site in the thousands from various parts of Maharashtra, to maintain peace and not indulge in hooliganism.

Referring to NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule being mobbed by slogan-shouting quota supporters in the afternoon when she came to visit him, as well as journalists being jeered, Jarange said all those coming to the site must be treated with respect.

He also asked media persons to consider the fact that protesters hail from poor families from rural parts of the state. PTI MR VT BNM