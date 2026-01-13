Issue Himcare cards to construction workers registered under welfare board: Himachal CM

Shimla, Jan 13 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday directed that Himcare cards be issued to all who are registered under the the construction workers' welfare board.

The chief minster chaired the review meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board here and said Himcare cards can enable them to avail benefits of the scheme.

He said their e-KYC be completed at the earliest through the Him Parivar Portal.

Sukhu also said financial assistance, provided to the children of registered workers for higher education such as PhD, MBBS, engineering, etc., should be given at the same rate as the fees charged by government institutions for those courses. He further directed that children with disabilities of registered workers should also be linked with the Mukhyamantri Sahara Yojana.

The chief minister stressed the need for camps to spread awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse under the anti-chitta campaign by the board.

Officials said at the meeting that the board has spent Rs 20.70 crore on various welfare schemes in the financial year 2023-24, Rs 33.27 crore in 2024-25 and Rs 26.23 crore in 2025-26 so far.

During the financial year 2025-26, pensions amounting to Rs 31.06 lakh were provided to 1,606 beneficiaries under its pension scheme.

The board's Chairman, Nardev Singh Kanwar, said it provides financial assistance of Rs 51,000 for the marriage of a registered worker and Rs 51,000 each for the marriage of up to two children of the worker. He also gave detailed information about the assistance being provided under various schemes.