Issue notices to edu officers of districts with low pass percentage: Siddaramaiah to Chief Secy

Bengaluru, May 31 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday instructed that notices be issued to Deputy Directors of Public Instruction (DDPI) in districts where the pass percentage in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC)/Class 10 exams is below 60 per cent.

At the review meeting with Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all districts and CEOs of all Zilla Panchayats here, the CM asked Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh to issue notices to DDPIs.

"If the response given to the notice is not satisfactory, action should be taken against them," Siddaramaiah was quoted as telling officers, his office said in a release.

Asking officials not to make the excuse of teacher shortage or staff shortage for the low results in SSLC, he said good results are coming only in Dakshina Kannada and few other districts.

"DDPIs must take responsibility. They, along with secretaries in charge of districts, must visit schools and review the performance of teachers....if teachers and DDPIs work with interest, good results will come everywhere," he said.

Noting that there should be no delay in allocating funds for the construction of schoolrooms under the Viveka scheme, the CM said the action plan should be prepared immediately.

He questioned the DCs as to why the schoolrooms had not been constructed yet, even after the money was released.

Pointing out that the enrollment rate at government schools is decreasing every year, Siddaramaiah said teachers and officials should talk to parents so that the enrollment rate of children in government schools does not decrease, and everything possible should be done to prevent dropouts.

"Why is the enrollment rate of children decreasing despite the government providing eggs, milk, ragi malt, soup, and hostel facilities?" he asked and told the officials to take necessary steps to resolve the problems by getting information about their practical experiences and taking necessary action.

The CM instructed the CEOs and DCs and District in-charge secretaries of the districts whose examination results and child enrollment to schools are lower than the state average, to ensure that the situation improves by the next academic year.

CEOs of Kalyana Karnataka region districts should pay more attention and monitor this matter. The reasons and excuses for the low results are not important, it is important to bring results, he said.

The CM told them that if there is sincere effort, sincere results will come. PTI KSU KH