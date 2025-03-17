Issue of attacks on police in Araria and Munger rocks Bihar assembly

Patna: Members of the Legislative Assembly in Bihar, cutting across party lines, on Monday voiced concern over a spate of recent incidents of attacks on police personnel, leading to the death of at least two.

In the past one week, attacks on police teams have been reported from Araria and Munger, where an ASI each was killed, besides Bhagalpur, Nawada and Madhubani.

Several police personnel have sustained injuries in these attacks and while the accused have been arrested at some places, raids were continuing to nab the remaining ones.

When the House re-assembled after Holi vacation, members of the opposition rose in their seats demanding a reply from the Nitish Kumar government on the attacks, alleging that these undermined the ability of the police to maintain law and order in the state.

The ruckus continued for a few minutes, until the members were asked by Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav to take their seats and raise the issue at a time that was appropriate.

During the Zero Hour, Akhtarul Islam Shahin, the chief whip of principal opposition party RJD, made a statement demanding effective action which could act as a deterrent against such attacks in future.

Several members of the ruling NDA expressed their agreement with the statement made by the opposition member.

Later, JD(U) MLA Sanjeev Kumar told reporters "It is high time that our police got into the encounter mode and gunfire was responded with gunfire (goli ke badle goli). They need to be told that the weapons they carry are not meant for ornamentation".