Issue of high airfares to Prayagraj raised in Rajya Sabha, minister says fares are demand-driven

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The issue of high airfares to Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh event was raised in the Rajya Sabha during the Question Hour on Monday, with the Civil Aviation minister saying people from across the world are wanting to be a part of the event and it is due to the demand driven market.

Raising the issue during the Question Hour, Congress member Pramod Tiwari said the airfare from New Delhi to London is only Rs 23,000 while one-way fare that from Chennai to Prayagraj is Rs 53000, from Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi is Rs 47,500, from Bengaluru to Prayagraj is Rs 51,000 and to and fro airfare from Kolkata to Prayagraj is Rs 25,000.

Highlighting that the airfares during the Maha Kumbh had sky-rocketed and are very high, Tiwari asked, "Does this government believe in faith or loot? There should be no loot in the name of religion, Sanatan." At this the Rajya Sabha chairman said the Maha Kumbh has come after 144 years and more people are wanting to visit Prayagraj and be a part of the event.

Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said "I have told the house that internationally airfares are a demand driven economy. Market dynamics come into play and based on demand, fares keeps changing." "I have stated that it is a demand driven economy. Prayagraj is more important than London that is why more people are going there. Specially, this is a 144 year event. It is a very special event for not just for Indians or Hindus, but all over the world crores of people are trying to come to one location. That is why the demand," he added.' The minister said what used to be 6,700 square metres of terminal capacity in Prayagraj airport, in record time the government has increased the capacity to 18,000 square metres.

"What was connected to only eight destinations before, we have increased to 15 destinations. As far as movement of aircraft was concerned, what was 18, we have increased upto 46 daily connections and this is the support we are trying to provide to those visiting Prayagraj," Naidu said.

"IT is a demand driven market... It is a very sensitive balance government is trying to take. Whenever there is a feeling that it is outrageous, then we are intervening," he said, assuring the member that the government ensures that the airfares are not exhorbitant.

Sanjay Singh of the AAP also raised the issue of high difference in air fares between two flights within a gap of half an hour.

Responding to another supplementary on Patna having an international airport but no flights to foreign countries go from there, the minister said, "There is a technical issue. The runway being a very small runway which is around 2,000 metres in length, it becomes very difficult for a full-fledged narrow body or wifi body aircraft to take off or land from there. That is the difficulty." He said when one is flying international operations, you need long range aircraft to be there.

"Because of this difficulty, the Union government has proposed for another greenfield airport in Bihar which will cater for international operations. Because of existing airport problems, there is a runwas difficulty which is why we are unable to fly international operations. But regular domestic operations to the best of the possibility we are trying to connect to each and every corner of the country," the minister told the house. PTI SKC AS AS