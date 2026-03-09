Issue of large number of state govt vacancies raised in Jharkhand Assembly

Ranchi, Mar 9 (PTI) The issue of a large number of vacant government posts was raised in the Jharkhand assembly on Monday.

Replying to BJP MLA from Garhwa, Satyendra Nath Tiwari, Jharkhand Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radha Krishna Kishore said that more than 30,000 posts have been filled during Hemant Soren's government tenure.

"Several posts have been vacant for the last 20-25 years, and the government is pursuing the recruitment process based on its financial resources and needs. Appointments are being made continuously through the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) based on requisitions from departments," the minister said.

Tiwari had cited data from the Human Resource Management System and said that nearly 73,000 posts remain vacant.

BJP Ranchi MLA C P Singh questioned whether posts would remain vacant until requisitions are received from departments, or whether appointments would not be made even if financial resources were lacking.

BJP MLA from Barkatha, Amit Kumar Yadav, sought to know whether those appointed on co-terminus contract basis as personal assistants, computer operators, attendants, drivers in different government departments would also receive the benefits as received by government employees on the basis of an agreement with Bank of India.

The Parliamentary Affairs minister clarified that if these employees have a bank account with Bank of India, they will also be provided with life insurance, accident insurance, and other financial benefits, just like state employees.

The minister stated that arrangements are being made to provide life insurance, accident insurance, housing loans, education loans, and other benefits to co-terminus employees.

Litipara MLA JMM Hemlal Murmu cited government data and questioned the increase in areas of poppy cultivation from 2871 acre in 2020-2021 to 27,215 acre in 2024-2025 and sought to know what action the government has taken against those officials who have been shielding such cultivators.

Excise minister Yogendra Prasad replied that the government has undertaken a special campaign to destroy poppy cultivation across the state and continuous raids are being undertaken to stop opium trade in the state. He clarified that, as of now, the role of any government officials involvement in the poppy cultivation has not been established.

BJP Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi and BJP Ranchi MLA C P Singh raised the issue of a woman circle officer of Itkhori in Chatra district, identified as Savita Singh, as seen in a video which went viral on social media on Sunday, beating a young man in the presence of police personnel and described it as unfortunate.

"Any officer holding an administrative position is expected to exhibit restraint, sensitivity, and lawful conduct. If those responsible for law enforcement take the law into their own hands, it raises questions about the very spirit of the system. Even if the young men involved were at fault, there are provisions for legal action. Publicly harassing them in the middle of the street is neither justifiable nor in keeping with administrative decorum," said Marandi.

Babulal Marandi demanded that the government immediately suspend the concerned officer and take strict action as per the law. PTI ANB RG