Issue of national security should not be politicised: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Vikarabad (Telangana), Oct 15 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said issues pertaining to national security should not be politicised and everyone should work together.

In his address at an event where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone for a Very Low Frequency (VLF) Naval Station here, he attacked the BRS, without taking its name, for its opposition to the project.

"Some say lakhs of trees would be felled here (for establishing Naval Station). There is no such thing. But, they have become experts in telling lies. They tried to loot Telangana by telling lies for 10 years. But, people have realized it," he said.

Though the Defence Minister and I belong to different parties, Reddy said both have to work together when it comes to national security.

He assured his government's support to take forward the project of Naval Station.

Reddy recalled that the land transfer for setting up the station and other decisions were made during 2017 when the BRS was in power.

Telangana would take a key step further vis-a-vis national security with the establishment of the Naval Station as Hyderabad has already been home to a number of defence establishments, he added.

Noting that some people were trying to create misconceptions about the VLF Naval Station, he said a similar station was established in Tamil Nadu 34 years ago, but the ecology there was not harmed.

He suggested to "environment lovers" that there can be discussion on nature only when the security of the nation and people is assured. It is not fair to create a controversy around a project that deals with the country's security, the CM said.

He urged the navy officials to ensure passage to the Lord Shiva temple in the area as people's sentiments are attached to it and to provide one-third of admissions in educational institutions to be set up by the navy for local students. PTI SJR ROH