Issue of tourist taxi operators in Goa to be resolved before conclusion of assembly session: Sawant

Panaji, Jul 25 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has assured the state assembly that the issue of a cab aggregator allegedly stealing away the business of local taxi operators would be resolved before the end of the ongoing monsoon session of the state legislature.

The monsoon session, which began on July 15, is scheduled to end on August 7.

"I assure the House that the issue related to taxis (cab aggregators and tourist taxis) would be resolved before the end of this session. I am calling for a meeting of all the concerned MLAs, taxi operators and cab aggregators to find a solution for this problem," Sawant said in the assembly on Wednesday night.

State Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho will also be present for the meeting, he said.

The chief minister made this statement during the passage of demands for grants for the transport department.

The opposition pointed out that cab aggregator 'Goa Miles' was usurping the business of traditional taxi operators.

Speaking in the House earlier, Godinho said that app-based taxis service is promoted in the interest of Goa, Goans.

"Goa Miles is operating 20 per cent lower than the notified rates for the taxi operators. You also have Goa's app which is notified which will go through audit, if it lowers the rate," he said.

He told the House that MLAs have to decide whether they want to adopt a modern technology (app) or continue with the same old model of tourist taxi operations.

"Goa's biggest problem is public transport, not having enough buses in rural areas or having taxis," he said.

The minister said that the state government is not forcing anyone to join Goa Miles or the state government's Goa Taxi app.

"The taxi operators, if they don't want to join Goa Miles or Goa Taxi app, are free to design their own app, and the state government will provide them the necessary support," he said. PTI RPS NP