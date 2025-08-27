Issues are resolved through discussion: Shinde on Jarange's agitation

Mumbai, Aug 27 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said many issues are resolved through dialogue, and Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange should ensure that his agitation does not cause inconvenience to Ganesh devotees.

Talking to reporters, Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, said Maharashtra has seen several big protests, but they did not cause inconvenience to others.

"We have made an appeal to him that issues can be resolved through discussions. Manoj Jarange should take care that no inconvenience is caused to Ganesh devotees," Shinde said.

Jarange left his village in Jalna district for Mumbai on Wednesday morning to launch a fresh hunger strike from August 29 to press his demand that the Marathas be given reservation in the OBC quota.

Earlier in the day, Jarange had alleged that Shinde, a BJP ally, was not being allowed to speak on the issue of Maratha reservation. Shinde, notably, belongs to the Maratha community.

Industries Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant urged Jarange to be patient. When Shinde was chief minister in the previous government, many of Jarange's demands were fulfilled, and the current Maharashtra government under Devendra Fadnavis is working to do justice to the Maratha community, he added. PTI PR KRK