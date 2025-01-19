Issues can only be resolved through talks: Punjab CM Mann on farmers' protest

Chandigarh, Jan 19 (PTI) Issues can only be resolved through talks, asserted Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday while referring to an invitation by the Centre to protesting farmer leaders for holding a meeting on February 14.

Mann also said he had arranged four rounds of meetings between farmer leaders and Union ministers last year.

On Saturday, a high-level central delegation led by Priya Ranjan, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, met fasting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal and representatives of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha at the Khanauri border point, and invited them for resumption of talks on February 14 at Chandigarh.

Following the announcement of the proposed meeting, Dallewal agreed to take medical aid.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Moga on Sunday, CM Mann said Punjab is the "food bowl" of the country.

"If you (Centre) do not listen to farmers' problems, then whose problems would you (Centre) listen to," he asked, stressing that farmers' issues should be resolved.

"Come and hold talks. Issues can only be resolved through dialogue," said Mann.

The central delegation on Saturday handed over a letter for the resumption of talks to Dallewal and SKM (Non-Political) and KMM with the ministers of the government of India and the Punjab government to discuss their demands on February 14 at Sector-26 in Chandigarh.

Four rounds of meetings took place between the Union ministers and protesting farmers on February 8, 12, 15 and 18 last year, but talks had remained inconclusive.

Replying to a question on the party's promise of giving Rs 1,000 per month to women, Mann said allocation for the scheme will be made in the coming state budget.

Before the 2022 state assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party had promised to give Rs 1,000 to every woman per month if voted to power.

Earlier, Mann laid the foundation stone of expansion of the district administrative complex (DAC) by constructing the third and fourth floor of the building at a cost of Rs 10.31 crore.

The CM said the project will be completed by August this year. PTI CHS KVK KVK