Issues in Delhi will see resolution soon: Union Minister Khattar after meeting with Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a meeting with the Delhi council of ministers over issues related to land and assured that residents will soon get facilities.

Khattar held a meeting with the ministers at Delhi Secretariat.

Following the meeting, he told reporters, "There were issues going on for the last 15-20 years due to the inefficiency of previous governments. Our CM Rekha Gupta is continuously discussing solutions with the cabinet about the issues that the people of Delhi have been facing." Talking about the meeting, he said that issues related to the power department were discussed.

"All of this is informal as of now, and we will come up with formal policies soon. We discussed issues related to land and soon Delhiites will get facilities and problems will be solved," he added.

Gupta echoed similar views and said things will be streamlined soon.

"There is double-engine government. Issues related to land were discussed. There were discussions about land pooling policy, freehold properties, etc," she said. PTI SLB HIG