Issues related to Iran's nuclear programme should be resolved through dialogue, diplomacy: Govt

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) India has consistently maintained that issues related to Iran's nuclear programme should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, while recognising Tehran's "right to peaceful use of nuclear energy", the government told Parliament on Thursday.

The Ministry of External Affairs was asked about India's stated position at the international fora on Iran's right to peaceful nuclear energy and the concerns around the development of a nuclear weapon.

It was also asked whether India supports the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In a written response, Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, said, "India has consistently maintained that issues related to Iran's nuclear programme should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, while recognising Iran's right to peaceful use of nuclear energy as also the international community's strong interest in an exclusively peaceful Iranian nuclear programme in line with Iran's legal and international commitments." The minister also said that India supports "full and effective implementation" of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and the relevant UNSC resolutions.

"We hope the diplomatic efforts underway on JCPOA will reach a satisfactory solution," he said.

The MEA was also asked whether the government has engaged diplomatically with Iran or the other stakeholders in the past two years.

There was "regular engagement" between India and Iran in 2024 and 2025, including visits to Iran by the external affairs minister (January 2024); minister of ports, shipping and waterways, and AYUSH (May 2024); vice-president of India (May 2024); and minister of road transport and highways (July 2024), Singh said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian met on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Russia (October 2024); the Iranian foreign minister visited India (May 2025), the minister said.

Meeting between Lok Sabha speaker and the Iranian Majlis speaker was held on the sidelines of BRICS Parliamentary Forum (June 2025); a meeting was held between the external affairs minister and Iranian foreign minister on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Brazil (July 2025); while the SCO foreign ministers' meeting was held in China (July 2025), Singh added.

The MEA was also asked whether the Indian government intervened in de-escalating regional tensions post June 13, 2025.

"On June 13, India in a statement expressed deep concerns on the developments between Iran and Israel and urged both sides to avoid any escalatory steps. India also called for both sides to utilise the existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy to work towards de-escalation, and conveyed its readiness to extend all possible support, given its close and friendly relations with both countries," Singh said.

Prime Minister Modi held a telephonic conversation with the Israeli Prime Minister on June 13 and with the Iranian President on June 22.

India's external affairs minister also held telephonic conversations with his Iranian and Israeli counterparts during the conflict, the minister said. PTI KND ARI