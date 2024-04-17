Issues related to Ram temple movement should be taken to masses: Sunil Ambekar

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Senior RSS functionary Sunil Ambekar on Wednesday said the movement for the Ram temple's construction in Ayodhya stands out as nowhere else in the world people struggled for so long to restore their "respect".

Speaking at the launch of the book 'Ramjanmabhoomi: How Hindus Won 500 Years Long Civilisational War', he said issues related to the movement should be taken to the masses.

"We are fortunate that we are present in an era when Ram Lalla has been consecrated in the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The consecration of Ram Lalla has indeed heralded Ram Rajya," the all-India publicity head of the Hindutva organisation said.

The whole world should be told about the significance of the temple, Ambekar said, asserting that people should be ready for a struggle when it comes to their existence and self-respect.

Many civilisations in the world disappeared but Indian civilisation remains, he said.

The author, Arun Anand, who has penned several books, especially those related to Hindutva issues and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, said the temple symbolises the civilisational values for which a long struggle was undertaken.

A comic book on a similar subject was also released on the occasion. PTI KR RHL