Issues should be discussed in assemblies, Parliament but there should be no disruption: Om Birla

Guwahati, Jul 30 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said every serious issue should be discussed in state assemblies and Parliament but there should be no disruption as people have a lot of expectations from these "temples of democracy".

Birla's remarks came in the backdrop of the ongoing impasse in Parliament over the Manipur issue.

Addressing MPs, MLAs from northeastern states and other dignitaries after inaugurating the new Assam legislative assembly building here, he said agreement and disagreements on issues are a speciality of India's democracy.

"In the temple of democracy, there should be debates, discussions, dialogue and interactions on every serious issue. But there should not be any disruption or impasse in state legislative assemblies and Lok Sabha," Birla said. "This is my request." "People have a lot of expectations from state assemblies and Lok Sabha. People send you here with a lot of hopes," he told the gathering, adding extensive debates and discussions on issues including Bills in the House can bring a better outcome.

The Lok Sabha speaker called the new Assam assembly building "historic" and said it will become a powerful medium of the "new journey" of the state legislature.

Legislative assemblies are not just buildings but a sacred place for the legislators to work for social welfare and to bring change in the life of the last man in society, he said.

"We will have to fulfil people's expectations and dreams and create new records," he said, adding the progress India has made so far is because of its strong and vibrant democracy. "We can say today that India has progressed both in terms of democracy and demography." Birla said the new building stands as an embodiment of the aspirations and welfare of people.

He acknowledged the contributions of Assam's first chief minister Gopinath Bordoloi and other leaders of the state in strengthening democracy there. "We should be grateful for their immense contribution and must draw inspiration from their life and works." Touching upon the history of the democratic process in Assam, Birla said the old building stood as a witness to the democratic journey of the state.

In the 75 years since the country's Independence, he said, the building has seen many transformative laws which were the outcome of discussion and dialogue.

Drawing a parallel with the new Parliament building in Delhi, Birla said the Assam Legislative building was not only a symbol of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' but also an embodiment of a self-reliant Assam.