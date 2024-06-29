Issuing GR on budgetary proposal without assembly's approval breach of privilege: Wadettiwar

Mumbai, Jun 29 (PTI) Issuing a government resolution (GR) for a budgetary proposal without approval of the assembly is breach of privilege, Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said on Saturday.

Speaking in the assembly, he objected to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde tabling a GR on the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme in which women in the 21-60 age group will get Rs 1,500.

"The budget proposal was tabled yesterday and it has to be approved by the legislature. The appropriation bill is approved by the governor following which a GR is issued. But the chief minister sidestepped the procedure. This is breach of privilege of the legislature," Wadettiwar asserted.

Speaking to reporters later, the Congress leader said the government was fooling women and had issued the GR in a hurry to score a point over the finance minister.

Wadettiwar also claimed Speaker Rahul Narwekar read out the GR without examining legal aspects. PTI MR BNM