Issuing inner line permits to Adi Kailash pilgrims deferred due to bad weather

Pithoragarh: Issuing inner line permits to the pilgrims visiting Adi Kailash peak and Om Parvat in the district has been deferred due to adverse weather conditions prevailing in the region, officials said.

According to an announcement made by the district administration earlier, the process which was put on hold with the onset of monsoon was to be resumed for the second phase of the Adi Kailash yatra from September 1.

"We will start issuing inner line passes for pilgrims after the rain stops and the weather gets better," said Dharchula SDM Manjit Singh.

The inner line passes will continue to be issued till the last week of October, he said.

Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam, the nodal agency for the yatra, said it will begin taking pilgrims for a darshan of Adi Kailash peak and Om Parvat from September 29 after the weather conditions improve.

"The Om Parvat is still not clearly visible with less snowfall in the higher altitudes. After September 20, snowfall is expected to be proper and the weather more friendly for the visitors," said Dhan Singh, who is in-charge of the Dharchula base camp of the yatra.

The first phase of Adi Kailash yatra had been closed on July 2 keeping in mind the possibility of heavy rain during monsoon.

"We have received over 2000 bookings from pilgrims across the nation for the second phase of the yatra," said Punit Kutiyal, a tour operator in Dharchula.

According to sources in the administration, a total of over 21,000 pilgrims visited Adi Kailash and Om Parvat during the first phase of the yatra.

The tour operators expect 10,000 pilgrims to visit the two destinations during the second phase of the yatra, which will go on till November 15.

The pilgrims' footfall for Adi Kailash yatra has increased 10 fold after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Jolingkong on October 12 last year for a view of the majestic peak.