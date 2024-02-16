IT appellate tribunal releases freezed Congress accounts Wednesday

New Delhi: The Income Tax appellate tribunal on Friday gave interim relief to the Congress party and suspended the freese on its bank accounts until the next hearing on Wednesday.

The accounts, including that of the Indian Youth Congress, were frozen on an Income Tax demand of Rs 210 crore for 2018-19, an election year, Congress leader Ajay Maken said in a press conference earlier.

According to him, the party filed its Income Tax return for the concerned year a few days late and that is why this action. He said the IT authorities' orders freezing the accounts had come on Wednesday.

He said the party has already appealed to the Income Tax appellate authority and hoped for justice. The party will otherwise make an appeal before the judiciary, Maken said.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court scrapped the Centre's electoral bonds scheme of anonymous political funding, calling it "unconstitutional" and ordering disclosure of the bond's donors, amount and recipients by March 13.