IT dept holds tree plantation-cleanliness drive at Thane's Rayladevi Lake

Thane, Sep 27 (PTI) The Income Tax department's Thane unit held a tree plantation and cleanliness drive at Rayladevi Lake as part of the 'Swachhta hi Seva' fortnight that began on September 17, an official said on Saturday.

The event, during which 100 saplings were planted, took place at Wagle Estate on Friday.

"This is our small effort towards society and preservation of the environment. We believe every citizen owes something to the community, and such campaigns are a way of fulfilling that responsibility," Chief Income Tax Commissioner Mahesh Shah said on the occasion. PTI COR BNM