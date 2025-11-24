IT dept in Gurugram to start awareness campaign on online tax filing for senior citizens

Gurugram, Nov 24 (PTI) Senior citizens in Gurugram will get training about the procedure of online filing of returns in an awareness drive by the city's income tax department, officials said on Monday.

The training will be given in a new building of the IT department office at Sector 29 after its construction is completed next year.

"In the new building, we will start a special awareness drive, in which, senior citizen taxpayers will be given training about the online procedure of the income tax department," the official said.

The new building will probably be functional in April 2026, he said.