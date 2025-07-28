It does not behove Governor to say 'Himachal will become Udta Punjab': CM

Shimla, Jul 28 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday took strong exception to the recent remarks of Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on drug menace in the state and said that it does not behove a person holding a constitutional office to make such statements.

The Governor had, on Thursday, expressed his displeasure over the "lack of government rehabilitation centres" in the state and warned that if immediate action is not taken to eradicate drug menace, Himachal Pradesh would become "Udta Punjab" in the next five years.

Pointing out the cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act rose by 340 per cent from around 500 in 2012 to about 2,200 in 2023, the Governor had said, "There is only one rehab run by the Red Cross in Kullu. We have been hearing that land is being identified to set up a rehabilitation centre in Sirmaur district, but nothing is moving on the ground." Talking to mediapersons here, Sukhu said, "The Governor is holding a constitutional and dignified office and we respect him. But making such statements does not behove him. We should all respect the people of Himachal Pradesh." Detailing his government's efforts to curb drug use in the state, Sukhu said, "No previous governments have done what we have done against the drugs. Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, which enables the detention of repeat offenders involved in drug-trafficking, was invoked for the first time in Himachal Pradesh within three months after the formation of the Congress government," he said.

The chief minister informed that Rs 43 crore worth of illegally acquired properties of drug-traffickers have been seized and directions were given for mapping of all the 3,575 panchayats in the state. A head constable as well as a constable would be deployed for every 5-6 panchayats to dedicatedly work against drug abuse. The mapping would reveal a drug abuser and the source of drugs, he said.

"I will also apprise the Governor of steps taken against drug abuse and inform him that several non-governmental organisations are working in this direction. For the first time, a Nasha Nivaran Kendra (state-level model drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centre) was opened at Kotla Barog in Pachhad sub-division of Sirmour district," he said. PTI BPL RUK RUK