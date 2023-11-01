IT-enabled services of Delhi prisons to be strengthened with recruitment of additional staff

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved the creation of 10 additional posts in the information technology cadre to strengthen IT-enabled services in jails in the national capital, the Raj Niwas said on Wednesday.

The creation of the 10 posts, including those of senior system analyst, system analyst and eight assistant programmers, will help ease the workload in the process of modernisation of prisons and digitisation of prisoner records, it said.

The additional posts created will incur an expenditure of Rs 1.02 crore annually, the Raj Niwas said in a statement.

The departments of information technology, administrative reforms and finance have concurred with the creation of the additional posts, it said.

The finance department has approved the proposal to create the posts, with a stipulation to keep sufficient funds under the revenue head after obtaining the lieutenant governor's nod, the statement said. PTI VIT VIT ANB ANB