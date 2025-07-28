IT engineer kills self on company campus in Hinjewadi

Pune, July 28 (PTI) A 23-year-old IT engineer working for a multinational industrial group allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of the company in Hinjawadi IT Park here on Monday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Piyush Kawade, has left a brief suicide note for his father, stating that 'he does not deserve to be his son'. He also apologised for taking the extreme step, an official said.

Kawade originally hailed from Nashik.

"He had been working with Atlas Copco for the last one and a half years. Around 10.30 AM, he went to the terrace of the company and jumped off the seventh floor," the official added.

Though Kawade has not mentioned anything about the workload or pressure, police are investigating various angles to understand the trigger for the suicide. PTI SPK NSK