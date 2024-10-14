IT engineer objects to men drinking around his scooter in Jabalpur, gets fatally stabbed

Jabalpur, Oct 14 (PTI) A software engineer was fatally stabbed when he objected to four men drinking liquor after crowding around his parked scooter in Jabalpur city, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred under Ghamapur police station limits during the intervening night of Sunday-Monday and the deceased was identified as Naveen Sharma, an official said.

Ghamapur police station in-charge Satish Kumar Andhwan said the 42-year-old IT professional went to Kanchghar to see a Dussehra procession along with his friend on Sunday night on his scooter.

Sharma later joined a 'bhandara' (free community meal) at around 3 am n Monday, he said.

When Sharma returned to pick up his scooter, he saw four people gathered around his two-wheeler and drinking liquor by keeping glasses on its seat. He asked them to remove the liquor glasses which led to a verbal argument between the two sides, Andhwan said.

The verbal argument took an ugly turn when the four men stabbed him about half a dozen times with a sharp object and fled the spot, he said.

On getting information, police rushed Sharma to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, the official said.

Police later detained the four accused and are interrogating them, he said. PTI COR ADU RSY