'It exposes authoritarian character of Centre': CPI-M condemns Wangchuk's detention

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Saturday strongly condemned the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA) and demanded that he should be released.

In a statement issued here, the Politburo of the CPI(M) said Wangchuk's detention under the "draconian NSA exposes the authoritarian character of the BJP-led central government".

"The Communist Party of India (Marxist) strongly condemns the arrest of Sonam Wangchuk, who has been at the forefront of the movement demanding statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution," the party said.

"His detention under the draconian National Security Act exposes the authoritarian character of the BJP-led central government and its contempt for the genuine aspirations of the people of Ladakh," it said.

The Left party said instead of honouring the promises it made to the people of Ladakh, the government has chosen to resort to "repressive measures to suppress the democratic movement" there.

"This constitutes a grave attack on the fundamental rights and democratic freedoms of the people of Ladakh. Such actions will only deepen the alienation of the people of Jammu & Kashmir, including Ladakh," the statement said.

"The CPI(M) demands the immediate release of Sonam Wangchuk, the unconditional withdrawal of all cases foisted on the people, full protection of democratic and constitutional rights, the prompt acceptance of the movement's just demands, and above all Ladakh's inclusion under the Sixth Schedule," it said.

Police arrested Wangchuk on Friday, two days after protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union Territory.

Ladakh Director General of Police S D Singh Jamwal on Saturday said Wangchuk is being probed for allegedly having links with Pakistan on the back of last month's arrest of a Pakistani intelligence operative who sent videos of his protests across the border.

Jamwal described Wangchuk as the key person behind Wednesday's violence. PTI AO KVK KVK