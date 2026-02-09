IT firm manager booked for corporate fraud of Rs 10 cr

Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) A senior manager of an IT firm in Mumbai's Powai area was booked for allegedly committing corporate fraud worth Rs 10 crore, a police official said on Monday.

According to the Parksite police station official, accused Amit Arvind Shah, a senior accounts manager, allegedly misused confidential company data and internal resources to set up a rival firm in his son's name and diverted clients.

"He exploited the company's confidential information, official email system and technical infrastructure to establish a similar business and sent proposals to the original company's clients through the newly created entity. As per the complaint filed by the company's director, Ambi Malyakal (49), Shah was hired in March last year," the official said.

Based on growing suspicion coupled with Shah's poor performance, the company retrieved his laptop and conducted a forensic audit that included checking of email, Google Workspace logs and browser access etc, the official said.

"The probe revealed that Shah, in collusion with his son, floated a new firm, which was allegedly operated using the complainant company's laptop, email systems and proprietary data. Clients who were already in negotiations with the complainant firm were deliberately not sent official proposals, while efforts were made to finalise the same deals through the newly formed company," he said.

The complainant has claimed that this planned conspiracy resulted in financial losses of around Rs 10 crore to the original firm, the police official informed.

A case has been registered and a detailed investigation is underway based on digital evidence, he added. PTI ZA BNM