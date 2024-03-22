IT freezing Cong accounts unconstitutional, says Chavan; asks for people's contribution

Pune, Mar 22 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Friday said his party was unable to access funds for Lok Sabha poll campaign related expenses due to the "freeze" on accounts and asserted the Election Commission of India must intervene.

Chavan, who is the party's campaign committee chief for Maharashtra, claimed 11 accounts belonging to the Congress across four banks had been frozen by the Income Tax department.

"It is unfortunate the Election Commission has not intervened. Freezing accounts over reassessment of taxes dating back to 1994 not only stifles the Congress but democracy itself. This is a clear indication the Union government is engaging in unfair practices," he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's lack of confidence in the current general election is evident as his government is resorting to various tactics to defeat the INDIA alliance and MVA through any means. Freezing the Congress party's accounts is just one example," he alleged.

Speaking to reporters, Chavan said the party was unable to pay staff salaries, cover travel expenses of leaders, fund candidates, or advertise in newspapers and media channels.

"This freezing of accounts is unconstitutional. While we will seek justice in court, if the verdict comes after the (Lok Sabha) elections, it will be of no use. We urge the public to take charge of this election, contribute small amounts, and safeguard the country from slipping into dictatorship," he said.

The Congress will fight the move courageously, said Chavan.

Incidentally, Income Tax department sources on Thursday said it has not frozen the Congress' bank accounts, as charged by the opposition party, but has made a recovery of Rs 135 crore because of its violations of the law that grants political parties tax exemptions.

The party is free to operate these accounts beyond the money recovered by the department, they said.

Speaking about the Pune Lok Sabha contest between Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar and BJP's Murlidhar Mohol, Chavan said a "surprising result" is in the offing. PTI SPK BNM