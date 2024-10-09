It has become Cong's habit under Rahul to question EVMs, Election Commission: BJP

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The BJP took a swipe at the Congress on Wednesday, saying it has become the opposition party's habit under Rahul Gandhi's leadership to question EVMs, constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission, and democracy every time it loses in an election.

The BJP's media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said the Congress' reaction to its loss in Haryana is yet another example of this habit.

Baluni also took a dig at the Congress over the party's claim that its victory in Haryana was seen as certain and said similar assertions were made before the 2023 assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

The fact is that the Congress has lost its connect with the people and was unnerved after the Haryana polls results, he added.

Gandhi spreads "lie and confusion" on every issue for no reason and has begun promoting an old "propaganda" after keeping mum on the day of the results, Baluni said.

He added that Congress brings to the fore this propaganda after every poll loss.

The Congress should have introspected over the loss but the party has clearly not been able to get over its feudal mindset, the BJP leader said.

The Congress denigrates all constitutional institutions for its convenience, Baluni alleged.

"The EVM has been tested time and again and has been successful every time. The Supreme Court has upheld its credibility. The Congress, however, cannot shy away from defaming the country," he said.

A Congress delegation met the EC and demanded a thorough probe into "discrepancies" found in some Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during the counting of votes of the Haryana assembly polls and demanded that such EVMs should be sealed and secured pending the inquiry.

In a post on X, Gandhi earlier said the party was analysing the "unexpected" results in Haryana and would apprise the Election Commission about complaints received from various constituencies of the state.