It has taken 9.5 years for PM 'to wake up', says Cong on promise of tribal university in Telangana

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his promise of setting up a central tribal varsity in Telangana, claiming it has taken 9.5 years for him to wake up after prospects of a total electoral washout in the state.

Advertisment

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the promised tribal university was mentioned in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, through which Telangana was carved out.

"Does he even know that Item 3 in the Thirteenth Schedule of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 provided for the Union government to establish a tribal university in Telangana in addition to the one in Andhra Pradesh," he said on X while sharing the government notification of March 1, 2014.

"It has taken 9.5 years and the prospects of a total washout in the forthcoming assembly elections in Telangana for the PM to wake up," Ramesh said.

Advertisment

Ahead of the Telangana Assembly polls, Prime Minister Modi on Sunday announced setting up a central tribal university in Telangana.

After launching and inaugurating multiple developmental projects worth more than Rs 13,500 crore in Mahabubnagar district in Telangana, Modi also said the Centre would set up a National Turmeric Board, which would benefit turmeric farmers in the state and the country immensely.

"Today, it is necessary to take initiative in a more professional way on the whole turmeric value chain, from production to export and research.

"The central government has decided to set up the National Turmeric Board in the interest of turmeric farmers, keeping in view their needs and their future possibilities," Modi said. PTI SKC RT RT RT RT