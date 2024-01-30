'It is a matter of pride': Patnaik on Odisha's Republic Day tableau winning first prize

Bhubaneswar, Jan 30 (PTI) As Odisha's tableau that participated in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi bagged the first prize on Tuesday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said it was a matter of pride.

The tableau showcased women's empowerment in the state as well as its rich handicraft and handloom sector during the 75th Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path in the national capital.

"It is a matter of pride to be adjudged the state tableau in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. The theme of women's empowerment is beautifully conveyed in magnificent artworks of painting and handicraft and cottage industries. My best wishes to the sculptors who made it so interesting," Patnaik posted on X.

A total of 16 tableaux from states and Union territories, and nine from central ministries and departments had rolled down the Kartavya Path during the grand celebrations which was graced by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The states and Union territories that presented their tableaux included Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.

"The tableau presented by Odisha has finished first in the judge's choice category while Gujarat's tableau has won the top slot in people's choice category," a senior official said.

In the judge's category, Gujarat finished second while Tamil Nadu was ranked third, he said.

Odisha's Assistant Information Officer Harprasad Mahapatra and eminent artist Kirti Kishore Maharana, who along with Gajendra Sahoo had designed the tableau, received the trophy and certificate from Union Minister of State for Tourism Ajay Bhatt at a ceremony in Delhi.

The citation read, "The tableau titled 'Women Empowerment in Viksit Bharat' presented by Odisha in the Republic Day Parade 2024 in New Delhi, is awarded the First prize in the Judge's Choice category amongst states/UTs." Artisans of the heritage crafts village of Raghurajpur near Puri created 'Kandarpa Hati' -- a popular 'pattachitra' design depicting 'Krishna Leela' where nine women are entangled with each other to form the shape of an elephant -- on the 45 feet long, 14 feet wide and 16 feet high tableau.

The tableau was accompanied by a group of 14 Sambalpuri dancers.

The state had bagged the second prize four years back for its tableau on Rukuna Rath Yatra of Lingaraj Temple. PTI AAM AAM SOM