It is better DMK-Cong show compassion instead of indulging in petty politics: Nadda

New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday sought to corner the DMK-Congress government in Tamil Nadu over the murder of state BSP chief K Armstrong, saying the incident has reaffirmed its disregard towards the poor and marginalised sections of society.

He said on X, "Several of those affected by the spurious liquor tragedy were also from these sections of society. It is better DMK-Congress show compassion instead of indulging in petty politics 24X7." The gruesome murder of Armstrong has angered the entire nation, Nadda said.

"The killing of Thiru Armstrong has also reaffirmed what is widely known- the disregard of the DMK-Congress towards the poor and marginalised sections of society," the BJP chief said.

He said an upcoming leader's life, which was devoted to empowering the marginalised sections of society, was brutally cut short.

"My thoughts are with his family and friends. I urge the Tamil Nadu government to punish the culprits at the earliest," Nadda said.

The Chennai Police on Saturday said the killing of Armstrong by a group of assailants was not political in nature and that all angles were being probed.

Eight suspects in the case were nabbed within three hours of the crime on Friday, City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore told reporters and denied that the BSP leader faced any threat to his life. PTI KR ANB ANB