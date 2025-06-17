It is clear that people will vote for AAP in Ludhiana West bypoll: Manish Sisodia

Ludhiana, Jun 16 (PTI) Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed that the prevailing atmosphere in Ludhiana West assembly constituency clearly indicates that people want development and will place their trust in his party.

On the last day of campaigning for the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll, Sisodia highlighted Ludhiana's economic and industrial significance, according to a statement issued by the AAP.

Ludhiana is considered the economic capital of Punjab and has often been referred to as the "Manchester of Punjab", the former deputy chief minister of Delhi said.

The industries of Ludhiana have always played a pivotal role in the progress of Punjab. The AAP government is fostering an industry-friendly environment through new industrial policies, improved infrastructure and administrative ease to encourage businesses and industries, he said.

The government's initiatives include enhancing connectivity, improving access between cities and creating an attractive environment for investment. The AAP government aims to develop not just Ludhiana but the entire Punjab as a hub of industry, education and employment, he added.

From Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to AAP workers, everyone is working with sincerity and dedication towards a bright future for Punjab.

The government's policies are focused on improving the quality of life for Punjab's people and taking the state's development to new heights, he said.

Sisodia lauded AAP leaders and workers for campaigning tirelessly for the party in scorching heat and spreading awareness about the state government's accomplishments.

Ludhiana West seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January.

The AAP has fielded Sanjeev Arora from the seat. He is pitted against BJP's Jiwan Gupta, Congress' Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Shiromani Akali Dal's Parupkar Singh Ghuman.

The Ludhiana West assembly bypoll will be held on June 19 and the counting of votes will be taken up on June 23. PTI SUN DIV DIV