It is doubtful if PM Modi observed fast for 11 days ahead of Ram temple consecration: Moily

Bengaluru, Jan 23 (PTI) The Congress in Karnataka on Tuesday termed the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya a 'political event' and expressed scepticism about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fast for 11 days ahead of the ‘Prana Pratishtha’ ceremony.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he worshipped Mahatma Gandhi’s Rama and not the ‘BJP’s Rama’ at the newly built Ayodhya temple in UP.

Asked whether he has plans similar to the BJP to send three crore pilgrims to Ayodhya, Siddaramaiah wondered whether there was no Rama in the temples in Karnataka.

“ Aren’t the Rama temples in the Karnataka villages true Rama temples? Don’t the idols there belong to Sriramachandra, Sita, Lakshmana and Anjaneya? The BJP is out to do politics around Rama temple in Ayodhya. Our objection is to their politics,” he said.

The Chief Minister said, “We love, respect and worship Mahatma Gandhi’s Rama, Ramayana’s Rama and Dasharath’s son Sri Ramachandra, not the BJP’s Rama.” Former Chief Minister Veerappa Moily expressed doubt over the claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi observed fast for 11 days ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple.

“During a morning walk today, a doctor, who was accompanying me said it is not possible for anyone to survive for 11 days without food. If someone has survived then it is a miracle. Hence, it is doubtful that he (Modi) observed fast,” he told media in Chikkaballapura.

“If he (Modi) had done Pooja in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple without observing fast then that place will become impure and will not generate (supernatural) power. He (Modi) says he has observed fast for 11 days and survived only on tender coconut. There were no signs of fatigue on his face. People and not me are questioning whether he observed fast or not,” Moily, a former union minister said.

He was curious to know what agenda BJP will have after exhausting the Ram temple issue.

“They (BJP) came to power in various states in the last 25 years saying they will install Ram statue. Now the temple is ready. What next?” Moily wondered.

Karnataka IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge said he does not have ‘devotion’ as he believed in ‘Janata Janardan’ (God in people) and Indian constitution.

“I will go there (to Ayodhya) if ‘Saheb’ asks me. I go (on pilgrimage) if I am interested to learn something. Did anyone invite me to go to Varanasi or directed me to go to Rishikesh? I went there (pilgrimage centres) on my own to learn,” Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, said in a press conference.

“I don’t have devotion. What can I do? I believe in ‘Janata Janardan’. I am a devotee of the Constitution. There is scope for everyone in the Constitution,” he noted.

Kharge took a dig at the BJP leaders, stating that they have been saying that they are not politicising the Ram temple.

However, now the BJP leaders should explain why they want to take three crore pilgrims to Ayodhya.

“Let them take the pilgrims. After all, it’s pilgrimage only. May good things happen to the pilgrims. Let them go there and realise the true colours of the BJP,” he quipped.

The Minister said the Karnataka government does not have plans now to send the pilgrims to Ayodhya.

“We are already providing all sorts of subsidies. The Hindu Religious Endowment Minister can give the details. We are working to offer Rama Rajya in Karnataka,” he explained.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar slammed the BJP leaders for their comments on Siddaramaiah raising ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogan at the inauguration of a Ram temple on Monday.

“Is Lord Rama the personal property of BJP? Rama is no one’s property. What did Mahatma Gandhi say: Raghupati Raghava Rajaram, Patit Paavan Sitaram,” he pointed out.

The Deputy Chief Minister further said, “There is Rama in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s name and Shiva as well as Shiva’s son Kumar in my name ‘Shivakumar’.

Noting that the BJP leaders have no other issue left with them, Shivakumar said the BJP leaders were somehow trying to portray Congress as 'anti-Hindu'. PTI GMS GMS ROH