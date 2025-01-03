It is everyone's responsibility to keep workplaces women-friendly: NCW chief

Latur, Jan 3 (PTI) National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Friday said every place of work, whether government or private, must ensure a safe and secure environment for women and this is the responsibility of everyone.

She was speaking at a review meeting held at the Latur collector's office with members and heads of Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) formed under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

Rahatkar said that many women endure harassment at workplaces and hesitate to file complaints.

But office heads and the colleagues of women must take proactive steps to instill confidence and create a safe workplace environment, she said.

The ICCs must hold quarterly review meetings and ensure fair and timely resolution of complaints, Rahatkar said.

"First of all, the places of work must be such that no incidents of sexual harassment take place," she said.

Rahatkar also called for public awareness campaigns about the district-level Local Complaint Committees established for women in unorganised sectors.

She praised initiatives like the "Hirkani Katta" grievance cell at the district collectorate and the QR code-enabled "Dial 112" project launched by the police for enhancing women's safety, and said such programmes need to be replicated in other districts.

District collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge, Superintendent of Police Somay Munde and others were present on the occasion. PTI COR NP