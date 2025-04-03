It is expected Bangladesh will 'thoroughly investigate' minority-related incidents: India

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Over 2,400 minority-related incidents in Bangladesh have been reported from August 5, 2024 till March 23, and it is expected that the neighbouring country will "thoroughly investigate" these cases and bring all perpetrators to justice without justifying any of these as "politically motivated", the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said this in a written response to a query in the Rajya Sabha.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was asked whether the government of India has taken cognisance of human rights violations of Hindus in Bangladesh.

"Government of India has taken note of incidents of human rights violations of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh and raised the issue with the Government of Bangladesh on various occasions. On December 10, 2024, the Government of Bangladesh announced in a press briefing that 70 people had been arrested in 88 cases related to attacks against minorities in Bangladesh; subsequent police investigations in January 2025 had verified only 1,254 incidents," he said.

Singh said according to updated information, "over 2,400 minority-related incidents have been reported from August 5, 2024 till March 23, 2025".

"It is expected that Bangladesh will thoroughly investigate these incidents and bring all perpetrators of killings, arson and violence against minorities to justice without justifying any of these killings or arson as politically motivated," the MoS said.

These expectations were reiterated during the meeting of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with the Foreign Adviser of Bangladesh, Md. Touhid Hossain, on February 16, the minister said.

"The primary responsibility for the protection of life and liberty of all citizens of Bangladesh, including minorities, rests with the Government of Bangladesh," he said. PTI KND KND KSS KSS