It is important to institutionalise ethical practices, says Nadda

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Union Health minister J P Nadda on Monday emphasised the importance of institutionalising ethical practices and building a culture of vigilance at every level of governance.

He administered and took the Integrity Pledge along with senior officers and staff of the ministry to observe the Vigilance Awareness Week 2025.

"A checklist of do's and don'ts should be prepared in simple, layman's terms so that people do not end up doing anything wrong in good faith or under compassionate consideration. Training and capacity building should be a regular exercise so that everyone remains aware and alert," Nadda said.

The Vigilance Awareness Week is being observed across the country from October 27 to November 2 on the theme 'Vigilance: Our Shared Responsibility'.

The observance aims to promote integrity, transparency and accountability in public life, in accordance with directives of the Central Vigilance Commission.

As a prelude to Vigilance Awareness Week 2025, the Central Vigilance Commission had issued a circular advising all organisations to undertake a three-month campaign on Preventive Vigilance from August 18 to November 17, focusing on five key areas -- disposal of pending complaints, disposal of pending cases, capacity building programmes, asset management, and digital initiatives.