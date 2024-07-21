'It is Karti Chidambaram's view', says TNCC chief on power sharing

Chennai, Jul 21 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai on Sunday said the party high command will decide on matters like sharing power with the coalition partner, the DMK, by taking part in the government.

Asked about Congress party's Sivaganga MP Karti P Chidambaram's comment at a party meeting that Congress should have representation in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet following the 2026 Assembly election, Selvaperunthagai told reporters that "he has expressed his view." To a related question, the TNCC chief said that Karti Chidambaram has expressed his view and an opinion can be formed on this matter only by the party high command. The DMK and Congress work unitedly to oppose and chase away the 'fascist forces' and no one can drive a wedge between the two parties.

"In case, if there is something like what you say, the national leadership will take a decision on the matter," he added.

Selvaperunthagai said there is, however, no scope for such a thing -- to demand a share in power in the state -- as the relationship between the Congress and DMK is marked by unity and cohesion.

At a party meeting, Karti Chidambaram had said on Saturday that the Congress party should have representation in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet following the 2026 Assembly polls. During the 2006-11 DMK regime, 'share in power' had been a demand of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee leaders. PTI VGN VGN KH