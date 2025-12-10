It is our duty to protect our motherland, oppose atrocity : Sibal on Vande Mataram

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal on Wednesday said Vande Mataram is not only about the duty to protect the motherland, but also about protesting against atrocities.

Participating in the debate in the Rajya Sabha on 150 years of Vande Mataram, Sibal said that under Colonial Rule, freedom fighters were called terrorists and Vande Mataram was their war cry.

“Those who were fighting against the colonial power were called terrorists. Why were they called? Because they were fighting for their rights. So our students have today become terrorists. Our journalists have become terrorists. The UAPA has been imposed on them. They are fighting. So who will fight their fight? The people of the ruling party will not fight for them,” Sibal said.

He said it is surprising that the ruling party is talking about Vande Mataram, which allegedly carries out atrocities on people every day.

Sibal said on April 25, 1998, the UP government issued a circular, which was called Kalp Yojana, mandating singing of Vande Mataram in every school in the state. It led to a big uproar and several children were thrown out of the school.

Sibal said that the then Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, revoked the order after learning of the situation in Uttar Pradesh.

After Sibal’s speech, BJP member Ram Chander Jangra raised an objection that the independent member did not bow to the Chair while entering or leaving the house.

BJP member Dinesh Sharma, on the chair, said that it is a general process which every member should follow voluntarily.

Sharma said that it is inappropriate for every member to come at the time of the speech and then leave within five minutes. He said that it is expected of every member to honour the chair.

BJP Dorjee Tshering Lepcha said that Vande Mataram was sung in Sikkim before it became a state and part of India.

BJP Anil Sukhdeorao Bonde alleged that Rahul Gandhi had called Chath Puja a drama and Congress repeatedly hurt the sentiment of crores of people who offer prayers.

CPI (M) member AA Rahim, KC (M) member Jose K Mani, NCP-SCP member Fauzia Khan, BRS member Ravi Chandra Vaddiraju, BJP members Sumer Singh Solanki, Sangeeta Balwant, and Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba also participated in the discussion.